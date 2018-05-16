2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Day 9 – Lee Chang-dong’s Burning

The former high-school teacher and an acclaimed novelist makes his movies like he writes his books – Lee Chang-dong‘s films take their time to simmer with eight full years passing since he preemed 2010’s Poetry. His second feature Peppermint Candy was selected for the Directors’ Fortnight of 2000, and 2002’s Oasis preemed at the 2002 Venice Film Festival. Since then he has been to Cannes with three straight Secret Sunshine (2007) winner for Best Actress, Poetry and now, Burning. Steven Yeon, of Bong Joon-ho’s Okja stars as one part of a trio brought together by mysterious incident.

And just like that, on Day 9 of the fest, Lee Chang-dong pulls ahead of the Palme d’Or pack with eight out of our twenty critics combining for a 3.9 average score for Burning, leapfrogging Cold War. Will this note stick?

Click on the grid below for a larger version and latest updates!