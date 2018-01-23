Connect with us
Josephine Decker (Madeline's Madeline)

Film Festivals

2018 NEXT Section Sundance Trading Card Series: #13. Josephine Decker (Madeline’s Madeline)

2018 NEXT Section Sundance Trading Card Series: #13. Josephine Decker (Madeline’s Madeline)

Published on

Eric Lavallee: Name me three of your favorite “2017 discoveries”.
Josephine Decker: We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson (book), Giant, 1956 film starring Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, James Dean. This anti-sexism, anti-racism film is especially resonant right now.
The Robert Rauschenberg exhibit “Among Friends” at MoMA reminded me how crucial spaces like Black Mountain College are. Cy Twombly, Merce Cunningham, John Cage — wildly creative thinking gestated and grew deep roots thanks to that space. We need to be surrounded by risk-takers in order to take risks. The exhibit made me so grateful for The School of Making Thinking, a residency program that has introduced me to many inspiring collaborators, and always reconnects me to my inner forest.

Lavallee: What are some ideas you had at the onset about sound design and presenting the protag’s psyche in terms that are not visual.
Decker: Madeline’s Madeline is all about Madeline’s imagination. We tried to find sound motifs to call up her psyche and share her experience — one was Caroline Shaw’s incredible music; another was the ocean. Breath was also a big partner in this film — in all ways. I have to give enormous props to Martín Hernández and Alejandro Quevedo, our incredible sound designers, who brought passion and profound connection to Madeline’s character through their work.

Josephine Decker (Madeline's Madeline)

Lavallee: Other than gender and age range, what was the determining qualities you were looking for in casting Helena Howard as Madeline? What features were important in terms of look, or how did you want auds to engage with her?
Decker: I built the film with Helena Howard, so there was never anyone else in the running for the part of Madeline! Helena’s acting was so extraordinarily jaw-dropping that we just had to build a world around her. It felt important to bring out Madeline’s light-hearted, playful nature alongside the dark qualities of her close relationships, and Helena balanced those gorgeously.

Click to expand!

 

Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Film Festivals

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Claire Denis High Life

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #1. Claire Denis’ High Life
Jia Zhangke Ash is Purest White

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #9. Jia Zhangke’s Ash is Purest White
Psihoyos Greene Greenfield

Features

What’s Up Doc? Top 100: Park City, Psihoyos, Greene & Greenfield Launch 2018 Doc Season
American Indie Films of 2018

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: Picks 200 to 101
Paul Verhoeven Blessed Virgin

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #3. Paul Verhoeven’s Blessed Virgin
Lars Von Trier's The House That Jack Built

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #2. Lars Von Trier’s The House That Jack Built
Leos Carax Annette

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #4. Leos Carax’s Annette
Carlos Reygadas' Where Life is Born

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #7. Carlos Reygadas’ Where Life is Born
the-conversation
To Top