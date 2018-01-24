Connect with us
Helena Howard (Madeline's Madeline)

Film Festivals

2018 NEXT Section Sundance Trading Card Series: #15. Helena Howard (Madeline’s Madeline)

2018 NEXT Section Sundance Trading Card Series: #15. Helena Howard (Madeline’s Madeline)

Published on

Eric Lavallee: Name me three of your favorite “2017 discoveries”.
Helena Howard: Zen Chai – 94 Rivington Ave, New York, NY 10002, New York City, Street Art (i.e. stickers in odd places that I collect, graffiti, etc.), Exile//Exegesis by Cathy Guo, Whiplash (movie and album esp. track Caravan).

Lavallee: Were there any instrumental exercises, key backstory elements, or “homework” assignments that Josephine provided you with prior to day 1 of shooting?
Howard: Josephine had us do various improvisational and exploratory exercises; a workshop for creativity. We would meet over the weekend and sometimes be “assigned” with a project (i.e. learn one of the 10 Bill of Rights and come back the following weekend and play around with it-it got intense). Of course we would talk about it as a group afterwards, reflecting on what we just witnessed and dive into another ‘project.’ We also had the honor and pleasure of working with the Co-Artistic Director/ Artistic Director Quinn Bauriedel, who helped lead us through some clowning exercises.

Helena Howard (Madeline's Madeline)

Lavallee: Could you briefly outline the character – in terms of how she got to where she is at and her rapport with the adults surrounding her.
Howard: Being stigmatized and lacking “control’ in circumstances in her life, Madeline seeks refuge in the form of a theater troupe, finding solace there, as well as, alongside the director, Evangeline. However, soon the lines being to blur, raising the question of who’s directing who…?

Click to expand!

Helena Howard (Madeline's Madeline)

Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Film Festivals

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Claire Denis High Life

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #1. Claire Denis’ High Life
Jia Zhangke Ash is Purest White

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #9. Jia Zhangke’s Ash is Purest White
Psihoyos Greene Greenfield

Features

What’s Up Doc? Top 100: Park City, Psihoyos, Greene & Greenfield Launch 2018 Doc Season
American Indie Films of 2018

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: Picks 200 to 101
Paul Verhoeven Blessed Virgin

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #3. Paul Verhoeven’s Blessed Virgin
Lars Von Trier's The House That Jack Built

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #2. Lars Von Trier’s The House That Jack Built
Leos Carax Annette

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #4. Leos Carax’s Annette
Carlos Reygadas' Where Life is Born

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #7. Carlos Reygadas’ Where Life is Born
the-conversation
To Top