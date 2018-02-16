Video: 2017 Cannes Press Conference Intro: Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless

Before we leap ahead into the fall, we’re looking back at some of our favorite moments on the Croisette. One of the most anticipated films in the Official Comp, this was press day intro to the folks behind Andrey Zvyagnitsev’s Loveless. Maryana Spivak delivers one of the best actress performances of the fest as a wife-mother-daughter who is glacial cold. Nominated in the Best Foreign Language category, Sony Pictures Classics release the film in theatres today.