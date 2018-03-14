Video: Christina Choe’s Nancy | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

As a film production, Nancy is the sort of micro indie project (we’ve been tracking for some time now) that serves as an example of what happens when tenacity and the long game picks up a little lady luck along the way. With the full participation of an established actor in Andrea Riseborough, by appearances the titular character is as unappealing as walking into a paint store in former communist Eastern Europe, but beneath appearances (and an unflattering hairdo) is a complicated being on an outwards journey away from isolation. We caught up with Christina Choe a little later in the fest for a sit-down interview, but here is the cast and crew discussing the film after the world premiere screening.