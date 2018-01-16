Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #52. Christina Choe’s NANCY

With a half dozen shorts under her belt and a recent trip to North Korea in this more personable travelogue docu diary series, Christina Choe landed a lot of support for her feature debut. Not just a successful Kickstarter campaign, but Film Independent Directing Lab, Hamptons Screenwriters’ Lab, Venice Biennale and this past July, after production in February in upstate New York, she attended the Sundance Institute and Skywalker Sound’s Composers, Directors for 2017 Music and Sound Design Labs. NANCY in all caps is headed to Sundance for its world preem.

Starring Andrea Riseborough, J. Smith-Cameron, Steve Buscemi, Ann Dowd and John Leguizamo, Nancy becomes increasingly convinced she was kidnapped as a child. When she meets a couple whose daughter went missing thirty years ago, reasonable doubts give way to willful belief – and the power of emotion threatens to overcome all rationality.

Release Date/Prediction: This nabbed a spot at Sundance in U.S. Dramatic Comp.