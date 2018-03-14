Video: Craig William Macneill’s Lizzie | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

The ’18 edition of Sundance stood as a breakout year in terms of women taking ownership of material. We could cite several projects where actresses backed indie projects in a hands on producer capacity approach, and if there was one such project that is emblematic of this progressive stance in indie film productions it might be Chloe Sevigny shepherding what on paper sounds like a challenging, difficult to finance genre-bending portrait. Equipped with a survivalist character portrayed by Kristen Stewart, this U.S. Dramatic Competition title scored favorably on our end with our Nicholas Bell calling Lizzie “a dark flower” and “a sobering, complex indictment—making” type of drama. Helmer Craig William Macneill was on hand with Sevigny, Bryce Kass and other cast and crew members for the world premiere.