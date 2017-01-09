Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #20. Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma

Roma

Director: Alfonso Cuaron

Writer: Alfonso Cuaron

After his Oscar winning 2013 big budget Gravity, news of Mexican auteur Alfonso Cuaron’s next project has been highly anticipated. Intriguingly, Cuaron is returning to his first production in Mexico since his 2001 international breakthrough Y Tu Mama Tambien. Titled Roma, the film chronicles a year in the life of a middle class family in 1970s Mexico City.

Cast: Marina de Tavira, Marco Graf, Yalitza Aparicio, Daniela Demesa.

Production Co./Producer(s): Participant Media

Release Date: After his lauded Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Cuaron brought both Children of Men (2006) and Gravity to Venice (where Y Tu Mama Tambien also competed and won Best Screenplay). Considering his affections for the Lido, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Cuaron hold off for the fall, but Roma could also be his introduction to the Croisette.