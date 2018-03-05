Interview: Bavo Defurne & Yves Verbraeken – Souvenir

We met with director Bavo Defurne and screenwriter Yves Verbraeken following the premiere of their sophomore collaboration Souvenir at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2016. A follow-up to their 2011 festival hit North Sea Texas, Defurne and Verbraeken discuss the process of their romantic melodrama starring French actress Isabelle Huppert as a once notable 1970s singer who’s faded away into a humdrum existence as a pate factory worker…until a romance with a much younger man (Love at First Fight‘s Kevin Azais) resurrects her dormant passions.

The duo discusses their inspirations for the project as well as the casting of Huppert and the film’s soundtrack. Strand Releasing released Souvenir on March 2nd, in New York City at the Quad Cinema, and will Friday, March 16, in Los Angeles at Laemmle’s Monica Film Center.