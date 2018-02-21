Connect with us

Interview: Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

interview bo burnham eighth grade

Interviews

Interview: Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Interview: Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Published on

Way back in 2006, Robert Pickering “Bo” Burnham won our hearts with viral home videos during YouTube’s first legs. Since then, the 27-year-old hyphenate has flaunted his talent for comedy, music, poetry, acting and, most impressive of all, writing. He has already had comedy specials on both Comedy Central and Netflix; he has co-created and starred in his own MTV series; he has played the role of a comic in the box-office hit, The Big Sick. This past year, he wrote and directed his own first feature: Eighth Grade.

Already acquired pre-festival by Indie powerhouse A24, it premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Comp at Sundance ‘18. Here, Burnham pairs an age ripe for storytelling – both dramatic and comic – with layers of social media, angst and irony. Just as his earliest YouTube videos evoke both embarrassment and nostalgia, this latest work reminds us that looking back can also help us look forward. In this interview, Burnham discusses moving to the big screen, the themes he tackles, and the personal conflicts he has with the very culture that has supported him.

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Dylan Kai Dempsey is a New York based writer/filmmaker. His work has been published in Vanity Fair, No Film School and Nonfiction.fr. He has been a development intern at Bonafide Productions in L.A. and Rainmark Productions in London.

Click to comment

More in Interviews

IONCINEPHILE

super8

Super 8: Trending

Loveless Andrei Zvyagintsev Review

Reviews

Loveless | Review

Film Festivals

Video: François Ozon’s Double Lover (L’Amant double) – 2017 Cannes Film Festival
Sebastian-Lelio-A-Fantastic-Woman-review

Reviews

A Fantastic Woman | Review

Film Festivals

Video: Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless | 2017 Cannes Film Festival – Jury Prize
Rick Alverson's The Mountain

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #1. Rick Alverson’s The Mountain
Antonio Campos' The Devil All The Time

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #2. Antonio Campos’ The Devil All The Time
Through the Looking Glass - The Top 50 Foreign Films of 2019:

Annual Top Films Lists

Through the Looking Glass – The Top 50 Foreign Films of 2019: Picks #50 to #11

Film Festivals

Video: 2017 Cannes Press Conference Intro: Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless

twitter-feed

the-conversation

Coming soon!

To Top