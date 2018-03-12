Interview: Chloë Grace Moretz, Sasha Lane, Emily Skeggs & Melanie Ehrlich – The Miseducation of Cameron Post

The Miseducation of Cameron Post—Desiree Akhvan’s tender tale set in a gay conversion therapy camp—took home the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance ’18. The film works so well because of its ensemble cast; we met up with some of the players for a red carpet interview. Among them is Cameron herself, played by Chloë Grace-Moretz (Hugo, Clouds of Sils Maria, Let Me In). Caught with another girl at prom, Cameron is sent away to camp to be ‘fixed.’ She becomes fast friends with the resident ne’er- do-well, ‘Jane Fonda’ (American Honey breakout star Sasha Lane); where Cameron is more of a malleable arbiter, Lane’s character gives the film a far-left angle. On the opposite end of the spectrum is Emily Skeggs’ Erin, Cameron’s new roommate who drinks the gay-conversion camp kool-aid (Skeggs is tony-nominated for the Broadway musical Fun Home). And Melanie Ehrlich’s Helen, whose lesbian impulses have been justified as infatuation with perfect pitch rather than the female body. Check out the interviews below: