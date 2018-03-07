Connect with us

Video: Aneesh Chaganty’s Search | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Search Sundance Aneesh Chaganty

Film Festivals

Video: Aneesh Chaganty’s Search | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Video: Aneesh Chaganty’s Search | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Published on

A desktop dramatic thriller that works as a relatable and palpable cautionary tale, on paper and conceptually speaking, Aneesh Chaganty‘s debut film should be weighted down by gimmick-like constraints, but as future auds will instantly grasp from the get-go, Search is rather genius in design, and while “stationary” in design and surprisingly warm in tone. Minus the major players involved, we were on hand for the film’s second screening in Park City, with the production team on hand for a rather pumped up post screening Q&A with an animated Chaganty being joined by co-scribe and producer Sev Ohanian, producer Natalie Qasabian  and the rest of the crew including the film’s editors who know a thing or two about hard drives crashing and rendering hell.

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Film Festivals

IONCINEPHILE

super8

Super 8: Trending

Loveless Andrei Zvyagintsev Review

Reviews

Loveless | Review

Film Festivals

Video: Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless | 2017 Cannes Film Festival – Jury Prize
Samuel Maoz Foxtrot Review

Reviews

Foxtrot | Review

Film Festivals

Video: Samuel Maoz’s Foxtrot: 2017 TIFF Post Screening Q&A

Film Festivals

Video: 2017 Cannes Press Conference Intro: Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless
Top 50 American Indie Films 2019

Annual Top Films Lists

Through the Looking Glass – the Top 50 American Indie Films of 2019: Picks #5 to #1
Amy Scott Hal Review

Reviews

Hal | 2018 Sundance Film Festival Review
Ryan Coogler Black Panther Review

Reviews

Black Panther | Review

twitter-feed

the-conversation

Coming soon!

To Top