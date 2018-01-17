Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #37. Adam McKay’s Backseat

Backseat

I’m getting ready to hate this film …. but for all the right reasons. One of the more costly film productions on our list, once Adam McKay ended the five film streak with Will Ferrell (at least in an acting role) with The Big Short, we got to see the comedy writer in a whole new light. Traction on the untitled Dick Cheney project began late in 2016, and as we saw Christian Bale physically balloon in public life, a flurry of casting announcements prior to the September start date makes Backseat more than a curiosity item.

Christian Bale stars as the 46th Vice President of the United States Dick Cheney. This also lines up Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld, Bill Pullman as Nelson Rockefeller, Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush, Alison Pill as Mary Cheney, Lily Rabe as Liz Cheney, LisaGay Hamilton as Condoleezza Rice, Tyler Perry as Colin Powell, Shea Whigham as Wayne Vincent, father to Lynne Cheney, and finally Kirk Bovill as Henry Kissinger. Worth mentioning there are flashbacks to Dick and Lynne Cheney as yesteryear.

Release Date/Prediction: Annapurna Pictures (new to the distribution game) haven’t dated the pic yet, but they’ll look to launch this at a major film festival and attempt an awards campaign long game. It could land in Cannes, but a more timely launch might be as a NYFF centerpiece.