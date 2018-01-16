Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #54. Austin Vesely’s Slice

Slice

A shot in Chicago micro-indie project back in September of 2016 featuring Chance The Rapper working once again with creative collaborator Austin Vesely, the secretive A24 films project sent the interwebs into a tissy when a teaser trailer dropped late last year. Slice surprisingly didn’t drop at Sundance, but that only means the indie horror pic will be served piping hot at some other juncture.

In the city of Kingfisher — where drug dealers, corrupt politicians, headstrong police, and anti-ghost activists all live side by side — everyone has a part to play in the inevitable climax of the battle between the dead and the living. A strip mall becomes the site of a supernatural showdown, and a mom and pop pizza shop is at its epicenter.

Release Date/Prediction: You can be certain that there’ll be some unique distribution strategy via the A24 folks – much more than pizza boxes a la Good Time. Perhaps a major SXSW showing before Chance heads off to Lollapalooza in Argentina.