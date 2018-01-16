Connect with us
Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #54. Austin Vesely’s Slice

Slice

A shot in Chicago micro-indie project back in September of 2016 featuring Chance The Rapper working once again with creative collaborator Austin Vesely, the secretive A24 films project sent the interwebs into a tissy when a teaser trailer dropped late last year. Slice surprisingly didn’t drop at Sundance, but that only means the indie horror pic will be served piping hot at some other juncture.

Spotful & IONCINEMA.com

In the city of Kingfisher — where drug dealers, corrupt politicians, headstrong police, and anti-ghost activists all live side by side — everyone has a part to play in the inevitable climax of the battle between the dead and the living. A strip mall becomes the site of a supernatural showdown, and a mom and pop pizza shop is at its epicenter.

Release Date/Prediction: You can be certain that there’ll be some unique distribution strategy via the A24 folks – much more than pizza boxes a la Good Time. Perhaps a major SXSW showing before Chance heads off to Lollapalooza in Argentina.
