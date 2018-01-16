Connect with us
Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #53. Steven Soderbergh’s Unsane

Unsane

Perhaps the American cousin to the quirky Danish folks in the Dogme movement and their desire to switch gears, Steven Soderbergh has been experimenting with film and the form since the naughts. He also took the “break” and during that itme rethought the immersive experience. Continuing to break from routine, Soderbergh pulled a Sean Baker, pulled out his iphone and voila – a secret project, a formidable cast more reasons to cheer for his permanent return to cinema, regardless of the shape.

Written by Jonathan Bernstein and James Greer, this is about a young woman is involuntarily committed to a mental institution, where she is confronted by her greatest fear. Claire Foy, Joshua Leonard, Jay Pharoah, Juno Temple, Aimee Mullins and Amy Irving star.

Release Date/Prediction: There might be a small chance for the Secret Screening slot at Sundance, or this might dip into SXSW before it’s release via Bleecker Street March 23rd.
