Casey Affleck's Light of My Life

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #72. Casey Affleck’s Light of My Life

Published on

Light of My Life

Likely to be mentioned in the same conversations as Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace, it’ll be hard for Casey Affleck‘s to make anything worse than his horribly executed directorial debut I’m Still Here, which was conceptually ambitious (with Joaquin Phoenix taking an earnest shot at public persona performance art) but was a misfire and also not helping matters are the sexual harassment suits during that film that will dog him for life. Since 2010’s I’m Still Here, Affleck has produced, won an Oscar and appeared in one of the best films of 2017 in David Lowery’s A Ghost StoryLight of My Life promises Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman backed the project that saw Affleck wrote, direct and star in. Principal photography took place in Vancouver in February of 2017 with cinematographer Adam Arkapaw (The Light Between Oceans) in tow.

This centers on a father and his young daughter (Anna Pniowsky), who are trapped in the woods after a deadly pandemic radically alters the world. As the father struggles to protect his daughter’s innocence, shielding her from the newfound dangers of man, their bond is tested.

Release Date/Prediction: He’ll likely attempt to set sail during the fall festival circuit season.
