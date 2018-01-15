Connect with us
Craig William Macneill's Lizzie

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #73. Craig William Macneill’s Lizzie

Lizzie

Craig William Macneill‘s got his debut with 2015’s The Boy (read review) and it wasn’t that much more time after that he landed into a sizeable indie project with the power twosome of Kristen Stewart and Chloë Sevigny checking into the project from the get go. Lizzie will be landing into Sundance this week, but it nonetheless spent a good year in post-production. Filming took place in Savannah, Georgia in November of 2016.

With Chloë Sevigny, Kristen Stewart, Jamey Sheridan, Fiona Shaw, Kim Dickens and Denis O’Hare, written by Bryce Kass, this is based on the 1892 murder of Lizzie Borden’s family in Fall River, MA, this tense psychological thriller lays bare the legend of Lizzie Borden to reveal the much more complex, poignant and truly terrifying woman within — and her intimate bond with the family’s young Irish housemaid, Bridget Sullivan.

Release Date/Prediction: This grabbed a spot at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Comp.
Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

