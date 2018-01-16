Connect with us
Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #59. Untitled Dan Gilroy Project

Over-reaching, sloppy and dull, Roman J. Israel, Esq. came as a surprise to us — frankly it was one of the worst films to be released in 2017. So if Dan Gilroy‘s third outing as a director finds itself on this list it is entirely due to his highly watchable breakout debut film Nightcrawler (2014), which our Nicholas Bell called, in his ★★★★ review “A dark hearted neo-noir of the seedier side of Los Angeles, often neglected now in an era that prizes euphemisms, political correctness, and bright shiny toy cinema”.

Netflix outbid the comp for a mystery genre item that is set in the art world and see Gilroy re-teaming with bijou elements Jake Gyllenhaal and his real life muse Rene Russo.

Release Date/Prediction: Netflix stated that this will receive a small qualifying theatrical release when it is released on the streaming service. We think TIFF again.
Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

