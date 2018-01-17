Connect with us
Desiree Akhavan The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #34. Desiree Akhavan’s The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Published on

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Desiree Akhavan could distinctly hold two parallel careers — one in front of the camera, but we selfishly want her writing and directing – we said that her debut film “will catch several off guard for its strong comedic timing and gloriously beat-up protag.” Written once again by Appropriate Behavior team of Akhavan and Cecilia Frugiuele, The Miseducation of Cameron Post has had time to simmer, to be more polished as filming took place in November of 2016. The adaptation of the book by the same name by Emily M. Danforth, this Brit-American production will be showcased at Sundance.

Spotful & IONCINEMA.com

Cameron Post (Chloë Grace Moretz) looks the part of a perfect high school girl. But after she’s caught with another girl in the back seat of a car on prom night, Cameron is quickly shipped off to a conversion therapy center that treats teens “struggling with same-sex attraction.” At the facility, Cameron is subjected to outlandish discipline, dubious “de-gaying” methods, and earnest Christian rock songs—but this unusual setting also provides her with an unlikely gay community. For the first time, Cameron connects with peers, and she’s able to find her place among fellow outcasts.

Release Date/Prediction: This was selected for the U.S. Dramatic Competition.
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Claire Denis High Life

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #1. Claire Denis’ High Life
Jia Zhangke Ash is Purest White

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #9. Jia Zhangke’s Ash is Purest White
Persona

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: Picks 200 to 101
Psihoyos Greene Greenfield

Features

What’s Up Doc? Top 100: Park City, Psihoyos, Greene & Greenfield Launch 2018 Doc Season
American Indie Films of 2018

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: Picks 200 to 101
Pedro Costa The Daughters of Fire

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #98. Pedro Costa’s The Daughters of Fire
Paul Verhoeven Blessed Virgin

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #3. Paul Verhoeven’s Blessed Virgin
Radu Muntean Alice T.

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #53. Radu Muntean’s Alice T.
the-conversation
To Top