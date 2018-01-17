Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #34. Desiree Akhavan’s The Miseducation of Cameron Post

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Desiree Akhavan could distinctly hold two parallel careers — one in front of the camera, but we selfishly want her writing and directing – we said that her debut film “will catch several off guard for its strong comedic timing and gloriously beat-up protag.” Written once again by Appropriate Behavior team of Akhavan and Cecilia Frugiuele, The Miseducation of Cameron Post has had time to simmer, to be more polished as filming took place in November of 2016. The adaptation of the book by the same name by Emily M. Danforth, this Brit-American production will be showcased at Sundance.

Cameron Post (Chloë Grace Moretz) looks the part of a perfect high school girl. But after she’s caught with another girl in the back seat of a car on prom night, Cameron is quickly shipped off to a conversion therapy center that treats teens “struggling with same-sex attraction.” At the facility, Cameron is subjected to outlandish discipline, dubious “de-gaying” methods, and earnest Christian rock songs—but this unusual setting also provides her with an unlikely gay community. For the first time, Cameron connects with peers, and she’s able to find her place among fellow outcasts.

Release Date/Prediction: This was selected for the U.S. Dramatic Competition.