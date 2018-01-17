Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #33. J.D. Dillard’s Sweetheart

Sweetheart

Making a tsunami out of a ripple when he landed Sundance’s 2016 NEXT section with the his calling card Sleight, J.D. Dillard might not be a household name now, but we’ve got the feeling that his sophomore pic might get the same kind of spark with his survivalist horror thriller under the Blumhouse label. Casting began in January, production in May.

Written by Dillard, Alex Theurer and Alex Hyner and starring Kiersey Clemons, Emory Cohen, Hanna Mangan Lawrence, and Andrew Crawford, the plot deets have not been released.

Release Date/Prediction: This is yet to be sold, we expect this to follow in the same path as Get Out.