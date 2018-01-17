Connect with us
J.D. Dillard's Sweetheart

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #33. J.D. Dillard’s Sweetheart

Published on

Sweetheart

Making a tsunami out of a ripple when he landed Sundance’s 2016 NEXT section with the his calling card Sleight, J.D. Dillard might not be a household name now, but we’ve got the feeling that his sophomore pic might get the same kind of spark with his survivalist horror thriller under the Blumhouse label. Casting began in January, production in May.

Spotful & IONCINEMA.com

Written by Dillard, Alex Theurer and Alex Hyner and starring Kiersey Clemons, Emory Cohen, Hanna Mangan Lawrence, and Andrew Crawford, the plot deets have not been released.

Release Date/Prediction: This is yet to be sold, we expect this to follow in the same path as Get Out.
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Claire Denis High Life

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #1. Claire Denis’ High Life
Jia Zhangke Ash is Purest White

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #9. Jia Zhangke’s Ash is Purest White
Persona

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: Picks 200 to 101
Psihoyos Greene Greenfield

Features

What’s Up Doc? Top 100: Park City, Psihoyos, Greene & Greenfield Launch 2018 Doc Season
American Indie Films of 2018

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: Picks 200 to 101
Pedro Costa The Daughters of Fire

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #98. Pedro Costa’s The Daughters of Fire
Paul Verhoeven Blessed Virgin

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #3. Paul Verhoeven’s Blessed Virgin
Radu Muntean Alice T.

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #53. Radu Muntean’s Alice T.
the-conversation
To Top