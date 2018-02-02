Connect with us
Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #6. Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum

The Beach Bum

With the possibility of making this a true immersive experience (ordrama?!), much like the cult status of previous numbers, Harmony Korine’s reefer friendly sixth feature film began production began filming in November in sunny Florida.

Featuring Zac Efron, Isla Fisher, Bria Vinaite and Snoop Dogg, this follows the hilarious misadventures of Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), a rebellious and lovable rogue who lives life large,” according to a statement.

Release Date/Prediction: Neon will be looking towards the Croisette for some pre-launch buzz and if I were them be looking to launch this during the summer.
Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

