Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #5. Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs

Isle of Dogs

Embarking on his ninth feature film, second stop-animated project, and third straight collab with Production Designer Adam Stockhausen (2012’s Moonrise Kingdom, 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel), in the Isle of Dogs trailer alone we find all the usual wit, charm and microscopic attention to details that makes a Wes Anderson film viewing such a distinct cinematic treat.

This tells the story of ATARI KOBAYASHI, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by Executive Decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture. Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Kara Hayward, Frances McDormand, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Liev Schreiber, Fisher Stevens, Harvey Keitel, F. Murray Abraham, Ken Watanabe, Courtney B. Vance, Bob Balaban and Yoko Ono are all part of the voice cast.

Release Date/Prediction: This is dropping at the Berlin Film Festival and will be released on March 23rd via Fox Searchlight.