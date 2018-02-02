Connect with us
Brady Corbet's Vox Lux

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #7. Brady Corbet’s Vox Lux

Published on

Vox Lux

Haneke, Bonello, Von Trier, Campos, Ostlund, Assayas, Hansen-Løve, Baumbach. He cut his teeth working with some of the most gifted filmmakers of our time, but his masterwork directorial debut and double Venice Film Fest winner in The Childhood of a Leader (read review) is best informed by an encyclopedic knowledge of film history. To be filmed in 65mm large-format film and exhibit on 70mm large-format film, Vox Lux sees Corbet reteam with Lol Crawley, will feature a soundtrack signed by Sia, and lensing which began this week sees Natalie Portman and Jude Law (Mike Nichols’ Closer) reteam. Stacy Martin who has been long attached to the project is also onboard.

Spotful & IONCINEMA.com

This follows the rise of ‘Celeste’ from the ashes of a major national tragedy to pop superstardom. The film spans 15 years and traces important cultural moments through the singer’s eye, starting in 1999 and ending in the present day.

Release Date/Prediction: A return to the Venice Film Festival in the competition section appears to be very likely.
