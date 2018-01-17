Connect with us
Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #32. Todd Solondz's Love Child

Love Child

A curious thing happened, and…didn’t happen. The paired duet in Todd Solondz‘s Love Child did get together — but it was for The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. There hasn’t been any mentions on a Penélope Cruz and Edgar Ramírez pairing for Solondz’s ninth film since the headline back in February and a couple of industry noticing, so we’re not exactly sure if the pre-production even began. Last we heard, this was getting ready for a late 2017 start, so at this point its status unknown — perhaps an update will occur during the Berlin film fest on the Killer Films production.

Described as a dark and hilarious twist on the classic Oedipal theme. Story follows 11-year-old Junior, a delusional aspiring Broadway star with an inappropriate obsession with his mother Immaculada. After orchestrating an accident that nearly kills his abusive father, he encourages Nacho, the handsome man living in the family’s guesthouse, to court his mother and become his new dad. But when the two fall in love, Junior becomes so jealous that he is no longer the subject of his mother’s attention that he hatches a plan to frame Nacho for his father’s murder.

Release Date/Prediction: In order for this to drop in the fall this year, it’ll have to get into production within the next three months.
