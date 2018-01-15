Connect with us
Sam Levinson's Assassination Nation

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #76. Sam Levinson’s Assassination Nation

Assassination Nation

Sam Levinson offered us one of the best films of 2011 with his directorial debut — we called it “a bitter, nasty, angry film about family members getting together for a wedding”. Pulling a 180 degree turn, there won’t be many comparison points between Another Happy Day and his sophomore project. Selected for the Sundance Film Fest, filming on Assassination Nation commenced the past March back in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Spotful & IONCINEMA.com

With Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, Bill Skårsgard, Bella Thorne, Maude Apatow, Colman Domingo, Anika Noni Rose and Joel McHale, this Bron Studios production is being coined as a one-thousand-percent true story about how the quiet, all-American town of Salem, absolutely lost its mind. This might be the ‘The Crucible’ for millennials.

Release Date/Prediction: Assassination Nation grabbed a Midnight section spot at the Sundance Film Festival.
Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

