Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #96. Max Minghella’s Teen Spirit

Max Minghella's Teen Spirit

Teen Spirit

If the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree, perhaps, and that is the hope, Max will follow in footsteps of his father (and for the record, I’ll defend Anthony Minghella‘s The English Patient until I’m old and grey). Known for his acting chops in Art School Confidential, The Social Network and more recently, a stint on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Max Minghella got into the vocation of filmmaking with Teen Spirit – a feature film debut he also wrote and which becomes one of several 2018 projects for American independent swiss army knife actress Elle Fanning.

Developed by actor Jamie Bell, Violet is a shy teenager living in the Isle of Wight who dreams of pop stardom as an escape from her small town and shattered family life. With the help of an unlikely mentor, Violet enters an international singing competition that will test her integrity, talent and ambition. Producer Fred Berger and cinematographer Autumn Durald (One and Two) were on board the Montreal shoot. This could play out as a sophisticated musical drama.

Release Date/Prediction: Filming began midway point last year, so this should shore up as a high value acquisitions title at TIFF in September.
Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com

