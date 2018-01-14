Connect with us
Justin Kelly's Welcome the Stranger

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #97. Justin Kelly’s Welcome the Stranger

Published on

Welcome the Stranger

Currently sitting on a pair of feature film items waiting for a film festival release, filmmaker Justin Kelly had his feature debut I Am Michael (review) break into the 2015 edition of the Sundance Film Festival and quickly followed that up with 2016’s King Cobra. JT Leroy is easily on several folks wish list, but it’s this misfit item with Caleb Landry Jones and Riley Keough in Welcome the Stranger that have we think might be a fun side dish of noir.

Spotful & IONCINEMA.com

Alice (Abbey Lee) arrives unannounced at her estranged brother Ethan’s house in an attempt to reconcile, but bizarre visions, the return of his strange girlfriend (Riley Keough) and Alice’s paranoia and suspicion force the siblings to cling onto reality amidst mysterious circumstances. Production began back in July of 2016 in Kingston, New York and as we previously mentioned in our predictions piece for Sundance, this counts as Keough’s first producer credit. This might be one of our favorite guilty pleasures for this new year.

Release Date/Prediction: Back in 2016, the Tribeca Film Festival premiered King Cobra, so we’re thinking this will be the lieu for Welcome the Stranger.
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Persona

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: Picks 200 to 101
Jia Zhangke Ash is Purest White

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #9. Jia Zhangke’s Ash is Purest White
Claire Denis High Life

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #1. Claire Denis’ High Life
Nicholas Bell Top 20 of 2017

Annual Top Films Lists

Video Countdown: Nicholas Bell’s Top 20 Films of 2017
Top 20 Undistributed Nicholas Bell

Annual Top Films Lists

Best of 2017: Nicholas Bell’s Top 20 Undistributed but not…Unloved
Pedro Costa The Daughters of Fire

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #98. Pedro Costa’s The Daughters of Fire
Radu Muntean Alice T.

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #53. Radu Muntean’s Alice T.
American Indie Films of 2018

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: Picks 200 to 101
the-conversation
To Top