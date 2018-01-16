Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #57. Sarah Daggar-Nickson’s A Vigilante

A Vigilante

With a previous output of shorts in Dead Hands (2010) and The Light in the Night (2011), New York City based Sarah Daggar-Nickson‘s directorial debut benefitted from Adrienne Shelly Foundation Grant before lensing commenced last February. With Olivia Wilde in the pole position, A Vigilante is a revenge flick scored by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurrriaans.

Written by Daggar-Nickson, Sadie (Wilde), plays a secretive figure/avenging angel who helps women by seeking revenge on their domestic abusers. Hopefully this is fierce, gritty and mean with some afterthought.

Release Date/Prediction: This could drop at the Tribeca Film Fest.