Sarah Daggar-Nickson's A Vigilante

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #57. Sarah Daggar-Nickson's A Vigilante

Published on

A Vigilante

With a previous output of shorts in Dead Hands (2010) and The Light in the Night (2011), New York City based Sarah Daggar-Nickson‘s directorial debut benefitted from Adrienne Shelly Foundation Grant before lensing commenced last February. With Olivia Wilde in the pole position, A Vigilante is a revenge flick scored by  Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurrriaans.

Written by Daggar-Nickson, Sadie (Wilde), plays a secretive figure/avenging angel who helps women by seeking revenge on their domestic abusers. Hopefully this is fierce, gritty and mean with some afterthought.

Release Date/Prediction: This could drop at the Tribeca Film Fest.


Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

