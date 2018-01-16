Connect with us
Spike Lee's Black Klansman

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #56. Spike Lee’s Black Klansman

Black Klansman

In a career that spanning three decades, even as of late, we’ve seen Spike Lee work in just about every genre from Red Hook Summer (2012), to Old Boy (2013) to Da Sweet Blood of Jesus (2015) to Chi-Raq (2016) with a nice dollop of docus films in-between. So it comes as no surprise when he teamed with Get Out‘s Jordan Peele to produce and direct what we hope  might be another pointy politicized, food for thought item in Black Klansman. Lensing on the crime thriller started in September.

Based on Ron Stallworth’s book, written by Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott, this stars John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace and Corey Hawkins, this follows an African American detective in Colorado Springs, Colorado who infiltrates the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan and eventually becomes the head of the chapter.

Release Date/Prediction: Focus Features will have to decide whether they want fest play or to make some coin and program it accordingly.
Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

