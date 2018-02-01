Connect with us
Reed Morano's I Think We're Alone Now

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #17. Reed Morano’s I Think We’re Alone Now

Published on

I Think We’re Alone Now

The swiss army knife of women filmmakers, fittingly, Reed Morano‘s sophomore project panned out to be the amalgamation of masterful aesthetic treatment found in her collaborations in other filmmakers’ works as a cinematographer, and puts on display her prowess as a filmmaker with a distinct vocabulary. After her scrappy and emotionally wrought Meadowland (2015) followed by award-winning television work, filming on I Think We’re Alone Now took place in April in New York with Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning.

Spotful & IONCINEMA.com

Written by Mike Makowsky, Dinklage will play Del, who finds his innermost fantasies of seclusion realized when the rest of humanity is wiped out in a mysterious incident. But then a second survivor (Fanning) arrives and threatens to disrupt his newfound sense of order. Update: Dividing critics in Park City, we’re big on this title as it really doesn’t adhere to anything we’ve seen before — and there is a lot more text than what you’ll find in brief synopsis trying to describe the tale.

Release Date/Prediction: Premiering in the U.S Dramatic Comp at Sundance, unsurprisingly this picked up a prize at the fest: U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Excellence in Filmmaking.
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Matthew Ross' Siberia

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #82. Matthew Ross’ Siberia
Emma Forrest's Untogether

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #86. Emma Forrest’s Untogether
Jason Reitman's The Front Runner

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #91. Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner
Jeremiah Zagar's We the Animals

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #92. Jeremiah Zagar’s We the Animals
Craig William Macneill Lizzie

Reviews

Lizzie | 2018 Sundance Film Festival Review
Harrison Atkins (Madeline's Madeline)

Film Festivals

2018 NEXT Section Sundance Trading Card Series: #16. Harrison Atkins (Madeline’s Madeline)
Nijla Mu'min Jinn

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #100. Nijla Mu’min’s Jinn
Dylan Dempsey Top 5 Sundance 2018

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Film Festival: Dylan Kai Dempsey’s Top 5 Most Anticipated Films
the-conversation
To Top