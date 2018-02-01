Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #17. Reed Morano’s I Think We’re Alone Now

I Think We’re Alone Now

The swiss army knife of women filmmakers, fittingly, Reed Morano‘s sophomore project panned out to be the amalgamation of masterful aesthetic treatment found in her collaborations in other filmmakers’ works as a cinematographer, and puts on display her prowess as a filmmaker with a distinct vocabulary. After her scrappy and emotionally wrought Meadowland (2015) followed by award-winning television work, filming on I Think We’re Alone Now took place in April in New York with Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning.

Written by Mike Makowsky, Dinklage will play Del, who finds his innermost fantasies of seclusion realized when the rest of humanity is wiped out in a mysterious incident. But then a second survivor (Fanning) arrives and threatens to disrupt his newfound sense of order. Update: Dividing critics in Park City, we’re big on this title as it really doesn’t adhere to anything we’ve seen before — and there is a lot more text than what you’ll find in brief synopsis trying to describe the tale.

Release Date/Prediction: Premiering in the U.S Dramatic Comp at Sundance, unsurprisingly this picked up a prize at the fest: U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Excellence in Filmmaking.