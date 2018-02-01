Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #16. Miguel Arteta’s Duck Butter

Duck Butter

The cerebral, analytical, politically charged Beatriz at Dinner might have been a turning point for Miguel Arteta, and we’re feeling that a new mantra and curriculum might have extended itself to micro indie Duck Butter. Stamped as an experimental comedy, Arteta collaborated with Alia Shawkat, who toplines and also receives her first credit as a scribe. Shot in September of 2016 in just nine days, this might be off-the-wall bonkers in a great way.

Written by Arteta and Alia Shawkat, two women, who dissatisfied with the dishonesty they see in dating and relationships, decide to make a pact to spend 24 hours together and have sex on the hour, every hour hoping to create a new way to create intimacy. Shawkat, Laia Costa, Mark and Jay Duplass star.

Release Date/Prediction: We were thinking Sundance, perhaps Tribeca or even maybe a Cannes sidebar with the Laia Costa factored in it.