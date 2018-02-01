Connect with us
Miguel Arteta's Duck Butter

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #16. Miguel Arteta’s Duck Butter

Published on

Duck Butter

The cerebral, analytical, politically charged Beatriz at Dinner might have been a turning point for Miguel Arteta, and we’re feeling that a new mantra and curriculum might have extended itself to micro indie Duck Butter. Stamped as an experimental comedy, Arteta collaborated with Alia Shawkat, who toplines and also receives her first credit as a scribe. Shot in September of 2016 in just nine days, this might be off-the-wall bonkers in a great way.

Spotful & IONCINEMA.com

Written by Arteta and Alia Shawkat, two women, who dissatisfied with the dishonesty they see in dating and relationships, decide to make a pact to spend 24 hours together and have sex on the hour, every hour hoping to create a new way to create intimacy. Shawkat, Laia Costa, Mark and Jay Duplass star.

Release Date/Prediction: We were thinking Sundance, perhaps Tribeca or even maybe a Cannes sidebar with the Laia Costa factored in it.
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Matthew Ross' Siberia

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #82. Matthew Ross’ Siberia
Emma Forrest's Untogether

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #86. Emma Forrest’s Untogether
Jason Reitman's The Front Runner

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #91. Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner
Jeremiah Zagar's We the Animals

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #92. Jeremiah Zagar’s We the Animals
Craig William Macneill Lizzie

Reviews

Lizzie | 2018 Sundance Film Festival Review
Harrison Atkins (Madeline's Madeline)

Film Festivals

2018 NEXT Section Sundance Trading Card Series: #16. Harrison Atkins (Madeline’s Madeline)
Dylan Dempsey Top 5 Sundance 2018

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Film Festival: Dylan Kai Dempsey’s Top 5 Most Anticipated Films
Nijla Mu'min Jinn

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #100. Nijla Mu’min’s Jinn
the-conversation
To Top