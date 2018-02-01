Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #19. Nicole Holofcener’s The Land of Steady Habits

The Land of Steady Habits

Treading familiar waters but nonetheless, her output always feels fresh, The Land of Steady Habits actually counts as a first for veteran filmmaker. Nicole Holofcener recently outfitted other filmmakers with book to film adaptations of Every Secret Thing and Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and now its her turn with a fully backed Netflix project. Mounted in January of 2017, production began in the month of March in a village called Tarrytown in the state of New York.

Based on ‘The Land of Steady Habits’ by Ted Thompson, Anders Hill is finally ready to reap the rewards of a sensible life. Into his mid fifties and newly retired, his grown son’s college tuitions paid in full, Anders decides he’s had enough of steady habits: he leaves his wife, buys a condo, and waits for freedom to transform him. Stripped of the comforts of his previous identity, Anders embarks on a clumsy, and heartbreaking journey to reconcile his past with his present. This stars Ben Mendelsohn, Elizabeth Marvel, Charlie Tahan, Edie Falco, Connie Britton and Thomas Mann. We expect suburban mid-life crisis dramedy bliss.

Release Date/Prediction: Netflix have not dated the film, but we’re hoping for a fest release prior to. Maybe Tribeca?