Connect with us
Nicole Holofcener's The Land of Steady Habits

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #19. Nicole Holofcener’s The Land of Steady Habits

Published on

The Land of Steady Habits

Treading familiar waters but nonetheless, her output always feels fresh, The Land of Steady Habits actually counts as a first for veteran filmmaker. Nicole Holofcener recently outfitted other filmmakers with book to film adaptations of Every Secret Thing and Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and now its her turn with a fully backed Netflix project. Mounted in January of 2017, production began in the month of March in a village called Tarrytown in the state of New York.

 

Spotful & IONCINEMA.com

Based on ‘The Land of Steady Habits’ by Ted Thompson, Anders Hill is finally ready to reap the rewards of a sensible life. Into his mid fifties and newly retired, his grown son’s college tuitions paid in full, Anders decides he’s had enough of steady habits: he leaves his wife, buys a condo, and waits for freedom to transform him. Stripped of the comforts of his previous identity, Anders embarks on a clumsy, and heartbreaking journey to reconcile his past with his present. This stars Ben Mendelsohn, Elizabeth Marvel, Charlie Tahan, Edie Falco, Connie Britton and Thomas Mann. We expect suburban mid-life crisis dramedy bliss.

Release Date/Prediction: Netflix have not dated the film, but we’re hoping for a fest release prior to. Maybe Tribeca?
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Matthew Ross' Siberia

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #82. Matthew Ross’ Siberia
Emma Forrest's Untogether

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #86. Emma Forrest’s Untogether
Jason Reitman's The Front Runner

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #91. Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner
Jeremiah Zagar's We the Animals

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #92. Jeremiah Zagar’s We the Animals
Craig William Macneill Lizzie

Reviews

Lizzie | 2018 Sundance Film Festival Review
Harrison Atkins (Madeline's Madeline)

Film Festivals

2018 NEXT Section Sundance Trading Card Series: #16. Harrison Atkins (Madeline’s Madeline)
Dylan Dempsey Top 5 Sundance 2018

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Film Festival: Dylan Kai Dempsey’s Top 5 Most Anticipated Films
Nijla Mu'min Jinn

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #100. Nijla Mu’min’s Jinn
the-conversation
To Top