2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Day 11 – Nadine Labaki’s Capharnaum

The Lebanese writer-director-actress started in the Director’s Fortnight with Caramel in 2007, moved up to the UCR section with Lebanon 2011’s with Where Do We Go Now?. For her third time out, she breaks into the comp with Capharnaüm – the story of a twelve year-old who decide to sue his parents. It’s this year’s Loveless for the theme of abandoned children.

Last night, Labaki shot in front of the pack with many are considering the favorite to win the Palme d’Or. With 19 out of 20 of our critics sending in their grades (for an average of 2.7), they either love it (six critics gave the film a score of 4 stars) or loathe it. Will she become the 2don (and only) Palme d’Or winner in the history of the fest. Vegas odds say yes.

Click on the grid below for a larger version and latest updates!