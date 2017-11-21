Film Award & Prize News
2018 Indie Spirit Noms: Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name” Leads Pack with 6, Benny Safdie Lands 3
It’s the head-scratching nominations process where Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird is good enough for the Best Feature category and picks up four nominations in all but fails to win a spot in the Best First Feature, where Willem Dafoe’s searing supporting performance in The Florida Project is off the committee’s radar, and where A Ghost Story is laughably dismissed (one nom?), and where a film that is good enough to receive five noms, fails to lock a Best Feature nom (Good Time). With a wobbly nominations process, films such as Beatriz at Dinner, Columbus and I, Tonya received kudos with the 33rd Independent Spirit Awards noms being especially fruitful for Sundance preemed Get Out and Call Me by Your Name, Cannes preemed Good Time and The Rider, Telluride’s Lady Bird and Venice preemed Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. A24 landed a total of 17 noms, while Sony Pictures Classics picked up a baker’s dozen and Benny Safdie picked up three noms: . Here are all the noms:
BEST FEATURE
Call Me by Your Name
Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman
The Florida Project
Producers: Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou
Get Out
Producers: Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird
Producers: Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill, Scott Rudin
The Rider
Producers: Mollye Asher, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Chloé Zhao
BEST FIRST FEATURE
(Award given to the director and producer)
Columbus
Director: Kogonada
Producers: Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Aaron Boyd, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz
Ingrid Goes West
Director: Matt Spicer
Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White
Menashe
Director/Producer: Joshua Z. Weinstein
Producers: Yoni Brook, Traci Carlson, Daniel Finkelman, Alex Lipschultz
Oh Lucy!
Director/Producer: Atsuko Hirayanagi
Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Yukie Kito, Han West
Patti Cake$
Director: Geremy Jasper
Producers: Chris Columbus, Michael Gottwald, Dan Janvey, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Noah Stahl, Rodrigo Teixeira
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000. (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
Dayveon
Writer/Director/Producer: Amman Abbasi
Writer: Steven Reneau
Producers: Lachion Buckingham, Alexander Uhlmann
A Ghost Story
Writer/Director: David Lowery
Producers: Adam Donaghey, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston
Life and nothing more
Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza
Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos
Most Beautiful Island
Writer/Director/Producer: Ana Asensio
Producers: Larry Fessenden, Noah Greenberg, Chadd Harbold, Jenn Wexler
The Transfiguration
Writer/Director: Michael O’Shea
Producer: Susan Leber
BEST DIRECTOR
Sean Baker – The Florida Project
Jonas Carpignano – A Ciambra
Luca Guadagnino – Call Me by Your Name
Jordan Peele – Get Out
Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – Good Time
Chloé Zhao – The Rider
BEST SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
Azazel Jacobs – The Lovers
Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jordan Peele – Get Out
Mike White – Beatriz at Dinner
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Kris Avedisian / Story By: Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman – Donald Cried
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani – The Big Sick
Ingrid Jungermann – Women Who Kill
Kogonada – Columbus
David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer – Ingrid Goes West
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Thimios Bakatakis – The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Elisha Christian – Columbus
Hélène Louvart – Beach Rats
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom – Call Me by Your Name
Joshua James Richards – The Rider
BEST EDITING
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Good Time
Walter Fasano – Call Me by Your Name
Alex O’Flinn – The Rider
Gregory Plotkin – Get Out
Tatiana S. Riegel – I, Tonya
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Salma Hayek – Beatriz at Dinner
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Shinobu Terajima – Oh Lucy!
Regina Williams – Life and nothing more
BEST MALE LEAD
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Harris Dickinson – Beach Rats
James Franco – The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Robert Pattinson – Good Time
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Holly Hunter – The Big Sick
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Lois Smith – Marjorie Prime
Taliah Lennice Webster – Good Time
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Nnamdi Asomugha – Crown Heights
Armie Hammer – Call Me by Your Name
Barry Keoghan – The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Benny Safdie – Good Time
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast
Mudbound
Director: Dee Rees
Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram
Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan
BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)
The Departure – Director/Producer: Lana Wilson
Faces Places
Directors: Agnés Varda, JR
Producer: Rosalie Varda
Last Men in Aleppo
Director: Feras Fayyad
Producers: Kareem Abeed, Søeren Steen Jespersen, Stefan Kloos
Motherland
Director/Producer: Ramona S. Diaz
Producer: Rey Cuerdo
Quest
Director: Jonathan Olshefski
Producer: Sabrina Schmidt Gordon
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
France
Director: Robin Campillo
A Fantastic Woman
Chile
Director: Sebastián Lelio
I Am Not a Witch
Zambia
Director: Rungano Nyoni
Lady Macbeth
U.K.
Director: William Oldroyd
Loveless
Russia
Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev
BONNIE AWARD – The inaugural Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.
So Yong Kim
Lynn Shelton
Chloé Zhao
JEEP TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The 23rd annual Truer Than Fiction Award, funded by the Jeep brand, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.
Shevaun Mizrahi – Director of Distant Constellation
Jonathan Olshefski – Director of Quest
Jeff Unay – Director of The Cage Fighter
KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The 24th annual Someone to Watch Award, funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.
Amman Abbasi – Director of Dayveon
Justin Chon – Director of Gook
Kevin Phillips – Director of Super Dark Times
PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD – The 21st annual Producers Award, funded by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films.
Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim
Ben LeClair
Summer Shelton