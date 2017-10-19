Guess Who’s Coming to the Awards Dinner? Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” Leads 2017 Gotham Award Noms

Today’s Gotham Awards nominees announcement proves that the film’s themselves have their own against all odds narratives. With the five noms for the Best Feature category, we have the studio pic made for the price of two Moonlights that has netted profit of 250 million (Get Out). We have the little film that could about the littlest person that could in Sean Baker’s The Florida Project. We have the chase Michael Mann-esque film made for peanuts that broke into Cannes’ Main Comp (Good Time). We have the underdog of underdogs story in I, Tonya – a recently presented TIFF film that placed late in the Gothams race. And finally, we have the film Euro-esque romance film that played at Sundance from maestro Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name). Overall, the A24 folks dominated the total amount of noms, making for solid chances in the Best Actor category.

Jordan Peele’s led all films in nominations for the 27th annual IFP Gotham Awards with four (Best Feature, Best Screenplay, Best Actor, and the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award), while Lady Bird, Columbus and The Florida Project found reason to cheer receiving at least two noms a piece. Fox Searchlight executives already ripped up their race track tickets for Geremy Jasper’s Patti Cake$, but major snubs include Janicza Bravo’s Lemon, David Lowery’s A Ghost Story, Dave McCary’s Brigsby Bear, Alex Ross Perry’s Golden Exits with Eliza Hittman’s Beach Rats only receiving one nod for Breakthrough Actor with Harris Dickinson. The ceremony takes place Nov. 27th. Here are the noms:

Best Feature

“Call Me by Your Name”

Luca Guadagnino, director; Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)

“The Florida Project”

Sean Baker, director; Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou, producers (A24)

“Get Out”

Jordan Peele, director; Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jordan Peele, producers (Universal Pictures)

“Good Time”

Josh and Benny Sadie, directors; Paris Kasidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Oscar Boyson, producers (A24)

“I, Tonya”

Craig Gillespie, director; Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, producers (NEON)

Best Documentary

“Ex Libris – The New York Public Library”

Frederick Wiseman, director and producer (Zipporah Films)

“Rat Film”

Theo Anthony, director; Riel Roch-Decter, Sebastian Pardo, producers (MEMORY and Cinema Guild)

“Strong Island”

Yance Ford, director; Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes, producers (Netflix)

“Whose Streets?”

Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, directors; Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, Jennifer MacArthur, Flannery Miller, producers (Magnolia Pictures)

“The Work”

Jairus McLeary, director; Alice Henty, Eon McLeary, Jairus McLeary, Miles McLeary, producers (The Orchard and First Look Media)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Betts for “Novitiate” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Greta Gerwig for “Lady Bird” (A24)

Kogonada for “Columbus” (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Jordan Peele for “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

Joshua Z Weinstein for “Menashe” (A24)

Best Screenplay

“The Big Sick”, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani (Amazon Studios)

“Brad’s Status,” Mike White (Amazon Studios)

“Call Me by Your Name,” James Ivory (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Columbus,” Kogonada (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele (Universal Pictures)

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig (A24)

Best Actor

Willem Dafoe in “The Florida Project” (A24)

James Franco in “The Disaster Artist” (A24)

Daniel Kaluuya in “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

Robert Pattinson in “Good Time” (A24)

Adam Sandler in “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” (Netflix)

Harry Dean Stanton in “Lucky” (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Actress

Melanie Lynskey in “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore” (Netflix)

Haley Lu Richardson in “Columbus” (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Margot Robbie in “I, Tonya” (NEON)

Saoirse Ronan in “Lady Bird” (A24)

Lois Smith in “Marjorie Prime” (FilmRise)

Breakthrough Actor

Mary J. Blige in “Mudbound” (Netflix)

Timothée Chalamet in “Call Me by Your Name” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Harris Dickinson in “Beach Rats” (NEON)

Kelvin Harrison, Jr. in “It Comes at Night” (A24)

Brooklynn Prince in “The Florida Project” (A24)

Special Gotham Jury Award for ensemble performance

“Mudbound,” Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, and Jonathan Banks.

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

“Atlanta,” Donald Glover, creator; Donald Glover, Dianne McGunigle, Paul Simms, executive producers (FX Networks)

“Better Things,” Pamela Adlon, Louis C.K., creators; Dave Becky, M. Blair Breard, Louis C.K., Pamela Adlon, executive producers (FX Networks)

“Dear White People,” Justin Simien, creator; Yvette Bowser, Justin Simien, Stephanie Allain, Julia Lebedev, executive producers (Netflix)

“Fleabag,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, executive producers (Amazon)

“Search Party,” Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, creators; Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, executive producers (TBS)

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

“555,” Kate Berlant, Andrew DeYoung and John Early, creators (Vimeo)

“Inconceivable,” Joel Ashton McCarthy, creator (YouTube)

“Junior,” Zoe Cassavetes, creator (Blackpills and VICE)

“Let Me Die a Nun,” Sarah Salovaara, creator (Vimeo)

“The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes,” Nancy Andrews, creator (YouTube)