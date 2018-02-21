Connect with us

Interview: Elsie Fisher – Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Interview Elsie Fisher Eighth Grade

Interviews

Interview: Elsie Fisher – Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Interview: Elsie Fisher – Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Published on

Previously unknown aside from her voice acting in the Despicable Me series, Elsie Fisher is a star-in-the-making thanks to her performance in Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade. Her endearing, word-stumbling awkwardness gives Kyle Mooney a run for his money. In many ways, Fisher is the not-yet-bloomed version of 17-year-old Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird.

Kayla is shy, on the cusp of learning that she has something to offer. She spends her free time glued to screens. Her mirror is littered with self-motivational sticky notes. She has a YouTube Vlog where she offers insights to a tiny following: “The hard part of being yourself is that it’s not easy.” Kayla helps us remember how high the stakes felt in middle school. In our interview, Fisher and I talked about what drew her to the role, and what Eighth Grade means to her as a real live teenager.

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Dylan Kai Dempsey is a New York based writer/filmmaker. His work has been published in Vanity Fair, No Film School and Nonfiction.fr. He has been a development intern at Bonafide Productions in L.A. and Rainmark Productions in London.

Click to comment

More in Interviews

IONCINEPHILE

super8

Super 8: Trending

Loveless Andrei Zvyagintsev Review

Reviews

Loveless | Review

Film Festivals

Video: François Ozon’s Double Lover (L’Amant double) – 2017 Cannes Film Festival
Sebastian-Lelio-A-Fantastic-Woman-review

Reviews

A Fantastic Woman | Review

Film Festivals

Video: Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless | 2017 Cannes Film Festival – Jury Prize
Rick Alverson's The Mountain

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #1. Rick Alverson’s The Mountain
Antonio Campos' The Devil All The Time

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #2. Antonio Campos’ The Devil All The Time
Through the Looking Glass - The Top 50 Foreign Films of 2019:

Annual Top Films Lists

Through the Looking Glass – The Top 50 Foreign Films of 2019: Picks #50 to #11

Film Festivals

Video: 2017 Cannes Press Conference Intro: Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless

twitter-feed

the-conversation

Coming soon!

To Top