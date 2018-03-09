Connect with us

Interview: Jeffrey Wright & A$AP Rocky – Anthony Mandler’s Monster | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

ASAP Rocky Jeffrey Wright Monster

Interviews

Interview: Jeffrey Wright & A$AP Rocky – Anthony Mandler’s Monster | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Interview: Jeffrey Wright & A$AP Rocky – Anthony Mandler’s Monster | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Published on

Acting mainstay Jeffrey Wright jumps between mainstream and indie productions like it’s his job. In fact, it is: Wright’s résumé includes Broadway (Angels in America), TV (Westworld) and film with a rich 2018 in Friday’s Child, O.G., Hold the Dark and The Goldfinch. His latest turn as Mr. Harmon in Sundance-hit Monster is as touching as any. Father to an incarcerated teenage son, Wright plays the role with a balance of sympathy and fear. He hopes his performance will reach other Black parents, whose own young adult aged children have the odds stacked against them. And speaking of youth, Rakim Mayers—better known by his rap moniker A$AP Rocky—can act as naturally/effortlessly as he drops #1 albums. Rocky’s filmic appearances mirror his work in music and fashion: offbeat trendsetting. When it comes to onscreen roles, however, the Harlem-born hypehenate is picky. Besides Monster this year, his only other major credit was the indie-hit Dope (2015). Although he rarely gets political in his music, Rocky chooses films with a racial message. In Monster Rocky plays Harlem ne’er-do-well William King. Troubled characters are his forte; Playing close to his own reality is a form of indirect activism. We caught up with a very cozy Rocky on the red carpet before his premiere.

<center><iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/QUOZPGM0ueI” width=”600″ height=”338″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”></iframe></center>

<center><iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/fqPpogqrQwQ” width=”600″ height=”338″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”></iframe></center>

 

 

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Dylan Kai Dempsey is a New York based writer/filmmaker. His work has been published in Vanity Fair, No Film School and Nonfiction.fr. He has been a development intern at Bonafide Productions in L.A. and Rainmark Productions in London.

Click to comment

More in Interviews

IONCINEPHILE

super8

Super 8: Trending

Andrea Pallaoro Hannah Review

Reviews

Hannah | Review
Samuel Maoz Foxtrot Review

Reviews

Foxtrot | Review

Film Festivals

Video: Samuel Maoz’s Foxtrot: 2017 TIFF Post Screening Q&A
Amy Scott Hal Review

Reviews

Hal | 2018 Sundance Film Festival Review
Marcelo Martinessi The Heiresses Review

Reviews

The Heiresses (Las herederas) | 2018 Berlin Intl. Film Festival Review

Reviews

Eva | 2018 Berlin Intl. Film Festival Review
interview bo burnham eighth grade

Interviews

Interview: Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade | 2018 Sundance Film Festival
Adoration Fabrice du Welz

Casting News

Gloria Meet Gioria: Fabrice Du Welz Finds Lead for “Adoration” (EXCLUSIVE)

twitter-feed

the-conversation

Coming soon!

To Top