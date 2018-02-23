Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You | 2018 Sundance Film Festival World Premiere

Connect with us

Perhaps the most hyped film to premiere at this year’s Sundance film festival, the over-sold world preem screening at the Library had plenty of curious distrib folk (Annapurna folks quickly took the film off table) in the bidding for Boots Riley‘s debut film – his multi-genre film that disobeys categorization and quickly became a buzz title due to some a couple of sequences that had a lot of girth. Sorry to Bother You lassoed the likes of Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer, Steven Yeun, Omari Hardwick and Danny Glover, but it’s the impressive set of producers (Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker, Charles D. King, George Rush, Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams) who championed the project prior to the first of the Sundance Institute’s many labs.

