Connect with us
Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #3. Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk

Published on

If Beale Street Could Talk

Film historians will likely do a poor job in describing the resounding support, everyone onboard and all-aboard of the Moonlight express and the surreal out of body experience and one of the wackiest moments in film awardage history. Coinciding with a Hollywood that was in need of a dire shakeup and thankfully the ripple effect is still being felt today, looking back, politically it was, and still is, a worrying atmosphere where a POTUS 45 disparages African Americans. An outspoken James Baldwin would be medicine for these troubling times. So after an eight year wait after Medicine for Melancholy (2008) and a 1.5 million dollar Oscar-winning passion project, comes a piece from one (as Raoul Peck most recently reminded us with I Am Not Your Negro) of Black America’s most gifted writers and thinkers. Barry Jenkins received the blessings of the Baldwin Estate, and unbeknownst to many, this was a project that Jenkins was working on parallel to his sophomore feature.

Spotful & IONCINEMA.com

With Underground Railroad being announced post Oscars (and is also something to look forward to perhaps in 2019, If Beale Street Could Talk began filming in October with new prod outfitter PASTEL (reteams with producer Adele Romanski) and nestled in once again with cinematographer James Laxton. Dave Franco, Ed Skrein, Finn Wittrock, Regina King, Emily Rios, Victoria Rogers, Aunjanue Ellis, Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo, Brian Tyree Henry and Pedro Pascal all fit in a tale that follows Tish, a newly engaged Harlem woman who races against the clock to prove her lover’s innocence while carrying their first-born child. It is a celebration of love told through the story of a young couple, their families and their lives, trying to bring about justice through love, for love and the promise of the American dream. You couldn’t get any better than this for a post sophomore film of Moonlight‘s size

Release Date/Prediction: With shooting having been completed in November, now that Annapurna Pictures have officially stepped in the distribution game you know that they’re naturally thinking of awards season, and while Megan Ellison is still relatively new to the Croisette, Plan B have had a fairly regular presence at the fest since showing Michael Winterbottom’s A Mighty Heart in 2007.  What kind of leverage would this have later on in the long game is the question? Our bet is with Cannes over Venice.
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Sebastian-Lelio-A-Fantastic-Woman-review

Reviews

A Fantastic Woman | Review
Matthew Ross' Siberia

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #82. Matthew Ross’ Siberia
Emma Forrest's Untogether

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #86. Emma Forrest’s Untogether
Jason Reitman's The Front Runner

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #91. Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner
Nijla Mu'min Jinn

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #100. Nijla Mu’min’s Jinn
Jeremiah Zagar's We the Animals

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #92. Jeremiah Zagar’s We the Animals
Craig William Macneill Lizzie

Reviews

Lizzie | 2018 Sundance Film Festival Review
Dylan Dempsey Top 5 Sundance 2018

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Film Festival: Dylan Kai Dempsey’s Top 5 Most Anticipated Films
the-conversation
To Top