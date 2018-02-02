Connect with us
Antonio Campos' The Devil All The Time

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #2. Antonio Campos’ The Devil All The Time

Published on

The Devil All the Time

Cinema is filled to the gills with amicable protagonist types, but for this filmmaker, the curiosity lies with those you wouldn’t socialize with at a house party. That’s not to say his portraitures are devoid of empathy, but if we were to draw links between Antonio Campos and contemporary epitome in Michael Haneke is that their brand of 7th art soulfood favors the guilt-ridden, malaise rich misfit characters. With a heavily sensorial, almost fetishized aesthetic treatment, in just three features (including his memorable early career short films and Borderline produced projects), Campos has cemented his status as a current top filmmaker.

Spotful & IONCINEMA.com

Attached to a reboot of The Omen, and with Splitfoot conceivably becoming his fifth feature, news on his fourth gig officially dropped at a Cannes press conference for Safdies Bros’ Good Time where a jubilant Robert Pattison confided that he’d be embarking on what should be some serious noir. Intermittently, Campos work in television The Sinner and The Punisher, so for this 60’s set adaptation of Donald Roy Pollock’s The Devil All the Time we can expect lots of nasty. Mia Goth is expected to carry over from the Denis film alongside Pattison. While we’re expecting a cinematographer repairing with either Jody Lee Lipes (2008’s Afterschool) or Joe Anderson (2012’s Simon Killer/2016’s Christine – read review) on what should be a grimy backwoods set in rural southern Ohio and West Virginia, look for a deep supporting cast to explore the darker aspects of the human psyche.

Release Date/Prediction: Having tied up his projects with Claire Denis and Joanna Hogg, Robert Pattinson appears to be in the clear for what would be his first project of the new year and what would be a first quarter shoot, which would make the earliest possible scenario for a fest premiere to be the Lido.
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Sebastian-Lelio-A-Fantastic-Woman-review

Reviews

A Fantastic Woman | Review
Matthew Ross' Siberia

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #82. Matthew Ross’ Siberia
Emma Forrest's Untogether

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #86. Emma Forrest’s Untogether
Jason Reitman's The Front Runner

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #91. Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner
Nijla Mu'min Jinn

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #100. Nijla Mu’min’s Jinn
Jeremiah Zagar's We the Animals

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #92. Jeremiah Zagar’s We the Animals
Craig William Macneill Lizzie

Reviews

Lizzie | 2018 Sundance Film Festival Review
Dylan Dempsey Top 5 Sundance 2018

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Film Festival: Dylan Kai Dempsey’s Top 5 Most Anticipated Films
the-conversation
To Top