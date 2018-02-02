Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #2. Antonio Campos’ The Devil All The Time

The Devil All the Time

Cinema is filled to the gills with amicable protagonist types, but for this filmmaker, the curiosity lies with those you wouldn’t socialize with at a house party. That’s not to say his portraitures are devoid of empathy, but if we were to draw links between Antonio Campos and contemporary epitome in Michael Haneke is that their brand of 7th art soulfood favors the guilt-ridden, malaise rich misfit characters. With a heavily sensorial, almost fetishized aesthetic treatment, in just three features (including his memorable early career short films and Borderline produced projects), Campos has cemented his status as a current top filmmaker.

Attached to a reboot of The Omen, and with Splitfoot conceivably becoming his fifth feature, news on his fourth gig officially dropped at a Cannes press conference for Safdies Bros’ Good Time where a jubilant Robert Pattison confided that he’d be embarking on what should be some serious noir. Intermittently, Campos work in television The Sinner and The Punisher, so for this 60’s set adaptation of Donald Roy Pollock’s The Devil All the Time we can expect lots of nasty. Mia Goth is expected to carry over from the Denis film alongside Pattison. While we’re expecting a cinematographer repairing with either Jody Lee Lipes (2008’s Afterschool) or Joe Anderson (2012’s Simon Killer/2016’s Christine – read review) on what should be a grimy backwoods set in rural southern Ohio and West Virginia, look for a deep supporting cast to explore the darker aspects of the human psyche.

Release Date/Prediction: Having tied up his projects with Claire Denis and Joanna Hogg, Robert Pattinson appears to be in the clear for what would be his first project of the new year and what would be a first quarter shoot, which would make the earliest possible scenario for a fest premiere to be the Lido.