Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #51. Untitled Pippa Bianco Project

A Cinéfondation winner for her short, Pippa Bianco’s SXSW and Cannes winning Share served as the template for the feature length version which shot in Toronto this past fall. Produced by Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Tyler Byrne (Blue Ruin) Loveless’ Matt Parker and Carly Hugo (Five Nights in Maine), this A24 project saw Bianco attend both Sundance Labs.

This centers on a teenage girl whose life is torn apart after the release of a disturbing video at her small-town high school. They cast newbie Rhianne Barreto in the lead and All the Money in the World‘s Charlie Plummer finds himself in the supporting role.

Release Date/Prediction: From Critics’ Week to Un Certain Regard, this should be going to the Cannes Film Festival.
