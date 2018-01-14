Connect with us
Jeremiah Zagar's We the Animals

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #92. Jeremiah Zagar’s We the Animals

We the Animals

Cutting his teeth in the docu and short form, Jeremiah Zagar (Emmy-nominated for 2014’s Captivated: The Trials of Pamela Smart) shot We the Animals in summer of 2016 and benefitted from a slew of support in Sundance Institute’s Feature Film Creative Producing Labs, Sundance Directing & Screenwriting Labs, post-prod coin (SFFS) and support from Cinereach, this is a true first foray into fiction filmmaking.

With a screenplay by Dan Kitrosser and Zagar based on the celebrated Justin Torres novel, this is about three boys tear through their rural New York hometown, in the midst of their young parents’ volatile love that makes and unmakes the family many times over. While Manny and Joel grow into versions of their loving and unpredictable father (Raúl Castillo), Ma (Sheila Vand) seeks to keep her youngest, Jonah, in the cocoon of home. Featuring the dp work of Zak Mulligan (who made a remarkable entry at Sundance with 2010’s Obselidia) we’re hoping for a little hope mixed up with a little bruising a la David Gordon Green’s George Washington.

Release Date/Prediction: A major indication that we might have a gem on our hands, We the Animals was lassoed for the NEXT section at Sundance.
Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

