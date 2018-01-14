Connect with us
Jason Reitman's The Front Runner

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #91. Jason Reitman's The Front Runner

The Front Runner

With Tully dropping on April 20th, we look towards Jason Reitman‘s eight feature film as salient, dramatical potent  possible second 2018 offering as a fun cocktail for those who like to mix cinema and politics. Currently looking for an outfitter, The Front Runner went into production during the summer, with Hugh Jackman walking in the shoes of Gary Hart.

Based on the book “All the Truth Is Out: The Week Politics Went Tabloid” by Matt Bai, this is about American Senator Gary Hart’s presidential campaign in 1988 is derailed when he’s caught in a scandalous love affair. Hugh Hugh Jackman plays Hart, and this comes with Vera Farmiga (Up in the Air), Kaitlyn Dever, Sara Paxton, Molly Ephraim, and J. K. Simmons. With fall from grace portraits of John Curran’s Chappaquiddick and I, Tonya panning out to be better than expected, we might not have to be in wishful thinking stance here.

Release Date/Prediction: If this isn’t pre-sold before a major film festival showing, you can pretty much bet on this rolling into a fall fest such as TIFF (a stone’s throw away from the 2018 State Primary) and as a potential awards bait item.
Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

