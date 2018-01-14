Connect with us
Melanie Laurent's Galveston

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #93. Melanie Laurent’s Galveston

Galveston

There was once a time when True Detective’s Nic Pizzolatto‘s novel to screen adaptation had Matthias Schoenaerts attached in the lead and Danish helmer Janus Metz set to direct, but the film gods spoke and Melanie Laurent moved in. Among the French filmmakers who lensed in 2017 and found U.S. based producers to finance back a piece of Americana, and more fittingly it is Ben Foster who’ll be the face of revenge in this noirish item. After packing a long resume as an actress, Laurent has made a remarkable five feature films in a six year span as a filmmaker.

Based on the novel of the same name, this centers on New Orleans hitman Roy Cady (Foster), diagnosed with lung cancer at 40. Before the cancer can do him in, however, he has more pressing concerns in the form of his mobster boss, who has decided to remove him from the business – and the world – via a set-up. Turning the tables, he goes on the run having rescued teenage hooker Raquel “Rocky” Arceneaux (Elle Fanning). Last September, her TIFF preemed Plonger might have been hooked on a feeling, we’re curious has to a full immersive crime film experience. Take Shelter‘s Tyler Davidson produces.

Release Date/Prediction: While Cannes is a distinct possibility, we think Laurent might be headed right back to TIFF in September.
Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

