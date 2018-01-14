Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #93. Melanie Laurent’s Galveston

Galveston

There was once a time when True Detective’s Nic Pizzolatto‘s novel to screen adaptation had Matthias Schoenaerts attached in the lead and Danish helmer Janus Metz set to direct, but the film gods spoke and Melanie Laurent moved in. Among the French filmmakers who lensed in 2017 and found U.S. based producers to finance back a piece of Americana, and more fittingly it is Ben Foster who’ll be the face of revenge in this noirish item. After packing a long resume as an actress, Laurent has made a remarkable five feature films in a six year span as a filmmaker.

Based on the novel of the same name, this centers on New Orleans hitman Roy Cady (Foster), diagnosed with lung cancer at 40. Before the cancer can do him in, however, he has more pressing concerns in the form of his mobster boss, who has decided to remove him from the business – and the world – via a set-up. Turning the tables, he goes on the run having rescued teenage hooker Raquel “Rocky” Arceneaux (Elle Fanning). Last September, her TIFF preemed Plonger might have been hooked on a feeling, we’re curious has to a full immersive crime film experience. Take Shelter‘s Tyler Davidson produces.

Release Date/Prediction: While Cannes is a distinct possibility, we think Laurent might be headed right back to TIFF in September.