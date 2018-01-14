Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #98. Paul Schrader’s Dark

More in Annual Top Films Lists
Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #96. Max Minghella’s Teen Spirit
Teen Spirit If the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree, perhaps, and that is...
Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #97. Justin Kelly’s Welcome the Stranger
Welcome the Stranger Currently sitting on a pair of feature film items waiting for a film...
Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #99. Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade
Eighth Grade Fore more than a decade, this spanking brand new entity on the American independent...
Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #100. Nijla Mu’min’s Jinn
Jinn We begin our countdown with this micro-budget sized feature film debut revolving around identity issues...
Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: Picks 200 to 101
Last week, Nicholas Bell helped us ring in the new year with our Top 200 most...
Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #1. Claire Denis’ High Life
High Life French auteur Claire Denis has become one of the most prolific and revered international...
Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #2. Lars Von Trier’s The House That Jack Built
The House That Jack Built Despite recently weathering accusations of sexual assault against Bjork during the...
Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #3. Paul Verhoeven’s Blessed Virgin
Blessed Virgin Paul Verhoeven famously returned from a decade long absence with a bang in 2016,...
Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #4. Leos Carax’s Annette
Annette It will have been six years since Leos Carax’s 2012 masterpiece Holy Motors (read review) was...
Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: # 5. Mia Hansen-Løve’s Maya
Maya After winning Best Director at the 2016 Berlinale thanks to her exquisite Isabelle Huppert starrer...