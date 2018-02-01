Connect with us
Karyn Kusama's Destroyer

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #20. Karyn Kusama’s Destroyer

Published on

Destroyer

She didn’t exactly lose her footing, but Karyn Kusama found herself in the dream scenario moving directly from indiewood Sundance accolades to Hollywood misfires back in the naughts to getting her groove back when she made her fourth feature The Invitation (read review). Since then, Kusama has shot several TV series and contributed to the short film horror anthology XX (2016), before landing back in the saddle this past November with what sounds like a badass project in Destroyer. Filming took place in Los Angeles and the final clapper board should come to a close at the beginning of February.

Spotful & IONCINEMA.com

Based on an original screenplay by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi, this crime thriller stars Nicole Kidman, Tatiana Maslany, Sebastian Stan, Toby Kebbell, Bradley Whitford and Scoot McNairy, and follows  the moral and existential odyssey of LAPD detective Erin Bell who, as a young cop, was placed undercover with a gang in the California desert with tragic results. When the leader of that gang re-emerges many years later, she must work her way back through the remaining members and into her own history with them to finally reckon with the demons that destroyed her past. This is a reunion for team The Invitation in Kusama, Hay and Manfredi.

Release Date/Prediction: I’m making a bold prediction, and they’ll have to rush it, but this stands a good chance at playing in the Main Comp at Cannes — a return to the croisette for the filmmaker after premiering her debut film Girlfight in the Directors’ Fortnight (2000).
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

1 Comment
  • Queen_Boudicca

    Really, really curious about what the “feel” of this film will be. If it leans toward heavy genre (thriller/horror), it might be less amenable to awards season attention; however, it could end up as a very interesting mixture of noir crime thriller (Chinatown) and disturbing cult drama (Martha Marcy May Marlene).

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Matthew Ross' Siberia

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #82. Matthew Ross’ Siberia
Emma Forrest's Untogether

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #86. Emma Forrest’s Untogether
Jason Reitman's The Front Runner

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #91. Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner
Jeremiah Zagar's We the Animals

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #92. Jeremiah Zagar’s We the Animals
Craig William Macneill Lizzie

Reviews

Lizzie | 2018 Sundance Film Festival Review
Harrison Atkins (Madeline's Madeline)

Film Festivals

2018 NEXT Section Sundance Trading Card Series: #16. Harrison Atkins (Madeline’s Madeline)
Nijla Mu'min Jinn

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #100. Nijla Mu’min’s Jinn
Dylan Dempsey Top 5 Sundance 2018

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Film Festival: Dylan Kai Dempsey’s Top 5 Most Anticipated Films
the-conversation
To Top