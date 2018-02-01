Connect with us
Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #21. Julian Schnabel’s At Eternity’s Gate

At Eternity’s Gate

For anyone who took notice, there was something slightly off with Willem Dafoe‘s coiffe during the Golden Globes and this has to do with this project onVincent van Gogh. His longest time off between films since 2007’s The Diving Bell and the Butterfly followed his sophomore Before Night Falls (2000), Julian Schnabel‘s fifth feature will be a portrait of a painter by the painter himself – a feat he once accomplished when he took on the life of graffiti artist Basquiat in 1996. At Eternity’s Gate started filming in late November in France with Dafoe, Oscar Isaac, Rupert Friend, Niels Arestrup, Stella Schnabel, Mads Mikkelsen and Emmanuelle Seigner onboard.

Co-written by Jean-Claude Carrière, Schnabel is quoted back in May “this is a film about painting and a painter and their relationship to infinity. It is told by a painter. It contains what I felt were essential moments in his life, this is not the official history – it’s my version. One that I hope could make you closer to him.” The filmmaker is working with the extremely picky cinematographer Benoît Delhomme and this looks at Vincent van Gogh’s time in Arles.

Release Date/Prediction: A Cannes or Venice film festival showing is almost guaranteed.
