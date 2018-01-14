Connect with us
Elizabeth Chomko's What They Had

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #94. Elizabeth Chomko’s What They Had

What They Had

A seasoned actress who wound up striking gold in more ways than one during the development of the project (Elizabeth Chomko had a sojourn with her project at the 2015 Sundance Institute’s Screenwriters Lab, and she also nabbed the Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting and later on, 2017 Sundance Institute Music and Sound Design Lab), What They Had is on paper an adult lit type.

Described by Sundance as a film that “avoids the easy sentimentality of the disease-drama genre to offer a full family portrait—in all its messy complexity“, a cast comprised of Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon, Blythe Danner, Robert Forster, Taissa Farmiga and Josh Lucas are part of this tapestry that sees Bridget (Swank) returns home to Chicago to help her brother (Shannon) deal with their mother’s memory loss (Danner) and their father’s reluctance to let go of their life together. The trip home and family crisis forces Bridget to face her past and, ultimately, her future. The acting calibre is definitely present, so here’s hoping that this is just as powerful as Sarah Polley’s Away From Her.

Release Date/Prediction: Selected for the Premieres category, Chomko’s What They Had will be released by Bleecker Street.
Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

