Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #27. Michael Tully’s Don’t Leave Home

Don’t Leave Home

After vintage 80’s Ping Pong Summer, Michael Tully moves towards the occult and continues his one film per every three years output with his cautionary titled fifth feature Don’t Leave Home.

This is about an American artist’s obsession with a disturbing urban legend that leads her to an investigation of the story’s origins at the crumbling estate of a reclusive painter in Ireland. Production took place last spring with Anna Margaret Hollyman toplining. With Tully’s idiosyncratic style and versatility with film language, we’re expecting the unexpected.

Release Date/Prediction: After dropping his last pair at Sundance, we’re thinking that Locarno might be a possibility.