Michael Tully's Don't Leave Home

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #27. Michael Tully’s Don’t Leave Home

Don’t Leave Home

After vintage 80’s Ping Pong Summer, Michael Tully moves towards the occult and continues his one film per every three years output with his cautionary titled fifth feature Don’t Leave Home.

This is about an American artist’s obsession with a disturbing urban legend that leads her to an investigation of the story’s origins at the crumbling estate of a reclusive painter in Ireland. Production took place last spring with Anna Margaret Hollyman toplining. With Tully’s idiosyncratic style and versatility with film language, we’re expecting the unexpected.

Release Date/Prediction: After dropping his last pair at Sundance, we’re thinking that Locarno might be a possibility.
Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

