Ira Sachs The Second Wife

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #28. Ira Sachs’ The Second Wife

If we go by his two year gap between productions, we should expect a new film from NYC based Ira Sachs to drop in 2018, but unlike the majority of the films in our list, we haven’t had any significant updates since midsummer. Having closed out his New York tales trilogy with 2016’s Little Men (★★★★ review), Sachs and writing partner Mauricio Zacharias were assigned a pair of projects with the adaptation of Christodora as a limited TV series, and a biopic project on acting legend Monty Clift for HBO (see pic above), but it was this past July where French-Tunisian producer Saïd Ben Saïd (featured in our The Conversation series) mentioned that we would be producing Sachs’ next film project (source: Screen Daily).

Seeing that he has found a fanbase among French critics and cinephiles alike, the proposed (formerly known as Switzerland) might actually be his first film he shoots outside the U.S. (we haven’t included 2007’s glossy Married Life – shot in Vancouver). Since 1996’s The Delta, the award winning filmmaker it’s 2005’s Forty Shades of Blue that put him on the map, and he further established himself as a premium auteur when he dropped 2012’s Keep the Lights On and 2014’s Love Is StrangeThe Second Wife could be under wraps, but with no cast attachments or production news we think this will go into production sometime this year.

Release Date/Prediction: For this to drop in 2018, production will have to take place somewhere in the first quarter. If so, expect a first participation at Venice.
Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

